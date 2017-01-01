The SaaS 1000 is a list of the top saas companies according to employee size growth. We have created a simple algorithm that tracks a saas company’s 6 month employee size growth and overall employee size to come up with the SaaS 1000 ranking. The list will include the largest saas companies and smaller startups. For now in order to get a ranking you must have at least 40 employees. The plan is to update this list monthly or possibly quarterly. This list is a work in progress so please let us know your suggestions. You can export the Top 1000 if you subscribe to receive our updates/etc.