The SaaS 1000 is a list of the top saas companies according to employee size growth. We have created a simple algorithm that tracks a saas company’s 6 month employee size growth and overall employee size to come up with the SaaS 1000 ranking. The list will include the largest saas companies and smaller startups. For now in order to get a ranking you must have at least 40 employees. The plan is to update this list monthly or possibly quarterly. This list is a work in progress so please let us know your suggestions. You can export the Top 1000 if you subscribe to receive our updates/etc.
|
Company Name
|
Website
|
Company Linkedin URL
|
City
|
State
|
Country
|
Nov 2016
|
Employees
|
6 Month Growth (%)
|
Accelerator/Investor
|
Links
|
Current Ranking
|iterable
|San Francisco
|CA
|64
|106.45
|500 Startups/Index
|Growth
|1
|ActiveCampaign
|Chicago
|IL
|133
|79.73
|Bootstrapped/Silversmith
|Growth
|2
|Instabug
|Giza
|EGY
|46
|76.92
|Y Combinator/Accel
|Growth
|3
|Docebo
|Toronto
|ON
|140
|75.00
|Principia SGR
|Interview Growth
|4
|SimScale
|Bayern
|GER
|47
|74.07
|Union Square
|5
|WhiteSource Software
|New York
|NY
|56
|69.70
|83North/Microsoft
|6
|Algolia
|San Francisco
|CA
|126
|68.00
|Y Combinator/Accel
|Interview
|7
|Bizible
|Seattle
|WA
|95
|63.79
|TechStars/Scale/Madrona
|8
|Autopilot HQ
|San Francisco
|CA
|58
|61.11
|Blackbird
|Interview Growth
|9
|LogMeIn
|Boston
|MA
|2287
|43.57
|Intel/Polaris
|Interview
|10
|Serpstat
|Odesa
|UKR
|47
|56.67
|Digital Future
|11
|FloQast
|Sherman Oaks
|CA
|61
|56.41
|Amplify.LA/Insight/Polaris
|Interview
|12
|Tenfold
|Austin
|TX
|128
|52.38
|Techstars/Andreessen
|Interview
|13
|Salesforce
|San Francisco
|CA
|26213
|7.25
|Benioff
|Growth
|14
|BirdEye
|Sunnyvale
|CA
|180
|51.26
|WiL
|15
|Vuture
|London
|ENG
|60
|50.00
|Bootstrapped
|16
|Grow
|Provo
|UT
|100
|49.25
|Peterson/Toba
|Interview
|17
|Chorus.ai
|San Francisco
|CA
|40
|48.15
|RedPoint/Emergence
|Interview Growth
|18
|SalesLoft
|Atlanta
|GA
|168
|43.59
|Techstars/Storm/Emergence
|19
|Highspot
|Seattle
|WA
|58
|41.46
|Shasta/Madrona
|Growth
|20
|Numetric
|American Fork
|UT
|41
|41.38
|EPIC
|Growth
|21
|CoSchedule
|Bismarck
|ND
|61
|79.41
|Gen7/Jay Baer
|Growth
|22
|VictorOps
|Boulder
|CO
|76
|38.18
|Shea/Costanoa/Foundry
|23
|Repsly
|Boston
|MA
|51
|37.84
|LaunchPad
|Growth
|24
|OnSolve
|Ormond Beach
|FL
|51
|37.84
|25
|Zapproved
|Portland
|OR
|111
|37.04
|Vista Equity
|26
|exponea
|London
|UK
|46
|35.29
|LRJ Capital
|27
|Usabilla
|Amsterdam
|NET
|101
|34.67
|Boralis
|Growth
|28
|Deputy
|Surry Hills
|NSW
|122
|34.07
|OpenView
|Interview
|29
|Vidyard
|Kitchener
|ON
|208
|33.33
|Y Combinator/Bessemer/Battery
|30
|Podium
|Lehi
|UT
|165
|33.06
|Y Combinator/Accel
|Growth
|31
|TrendKite
|Austin
|TX
|235
|32.02
|Mercury/Adams
|Growth
|32
|Formstack
|Indianapolis
|IN
|100
|31.58
|Bootstrapped
|33
|Engagio
|San Mateo
|CA
|46
|31.43
|Storm/Norwest
|34
|Lucid Software
|South Jordan
|UT
|310
|29.71
|500 Startups/Spectrum
|Growth
|35
|Sift Science
|San Francisco
|CA
|112
|30.23
|Y Combinator
|36
|Tradeshift
|San Francisco
|CA
|494
|27.98
|Wipro
|Growth
|37
|FullStory
|Atlanta
|GA
|44
|29.41
|Growth
|38
|Pendo.io
|Raleigh
|NC
|104
|28.40
|Meritech/Battery
|Interview
|39
|Front
|San Francisco
|CA
|45
|28.57
|Y Combinator/Social
|Interview Growth
|40
|Sprout Social
|Chicago
|IL
|365
|26.30
|Goldman/NEA
|Growth
|41
|Cogito
|Boston
|MA
|65
|27.45
|OpenView/Romulus
|Interview
|42
|Zoom
|San Jose
|CA
|372
|25.25
|Sequoia/Emergence
|Interview
|43
|SurveyGizmo
|Boulder
|CO
|105
|26.51
|Bill Flagg
|Growth
|44
|etouches
|Norwalk
|CT
|227
|25.41
|Greycroft/Level Equity
|45
|InVision
|New York
|NY
|316
|24.90
|ICONIQ/Accel
|Growth
|46
|Choozle
|Denver
|CO
|53
|26.19
|Great Oaks
|47
|Klaviyo
|Boston
|MA
|68
|25.93
|Accomplice/David Cancel
|48
|Slack
|San Francisco
|CA
|781
|22.22
|Thrive/Kleiner
|Growth
|49
|Smartsheet
|Bellevue
|WA
|584
|22.95
|Insight/Madrona/Sutter
|Growth
|50
|Talkwalker
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|136
|24.77
|Main Mezzanine
|51
|Databricks
|San Francisco
|CA
|191
|24.03
|NEA/Andressen
|52
|Periscope Data
|San Francisco
|CA
|117
|42.68
|Draper/Bessemer
|53
|LookBookHQ
|Toronto
|ON
|73
|23.73
|Edison Partners
|54
|Uberflip
|Toronto
|ON
|105
|23.53
|SaaS Capital
|55
|Walkme
|San Francisco
|CA
|501
|21.01
|Insight/Scale
|Interview
|56
|ServiceTitan
|Glendale
|CA
|203
|22.29
|ICONIQ/Bessemer
|57
|Graduway
|Tel-Aviv
|ISR
|43
|22.86
|58
|EXASOL
|Bayern
|76
|22.58
|59
|Dynamic Signal
|San Bruno
|CA
|177
|22.07
|Akkadian/Microsoft
|60
|Askuity
|Toronto
|ON
|49
|22.50
|dunnhumby
|61
|Bizzabo
|New York
|NY
|56
|21.74
|Danny Tocatly
|62
|Kahoot!
|Oslo
|NOR
|68
|21.43
|Creandum/Northzone
|63
|Employee Navigator
|Bethesda
|MD
|46
|21.05
|64
|Zarget
|Walnut
|CA
|58
|20.83
|Sequoia Capital
|65
|CloudCraze
|Chicago
|IL
|88
|20.55
|Insight
|66
|LeanData
|Sunnyvale
|CA
|59
|20.41
|Sapphire/Shasta
|67
|GoSpotCheck
|Denver
|CO
|102
|20.00
|Insight/Venture51
|68
|Talkdesk
|San Francisco
|CA
|266
|19.28
|Salesforce/Storm
|69
|Klipfolio
|Ottawa
|ON
|96
|20.00
|Mistral/Omers
|70
|MapAnything
|Charlotte
|NC
|184
|19.48
|Greycroft/Lighter
|71
|PowerSchool
|Folsom
|CA
|820
|16.81
|Group One
|72
|Whatfix
|Sunnyvale
|CA
|55
|19.57
|Stellaris/Helion
|73
|Instapage
|San Francisco
|CA
|118
|19.19
|Growth
|74
|Lob
|San Francisco
|CA
|68
|19.30
|Y Combinator/Polaris
|75
|Okta
|San Francisco
|CA
|1140
|15.38
|Andreessen Horowitz/Sequoia
|76
|Teamwork.com
|Cork
|IRE
|82
|18.84
|77
|Shareablee
|New York
|NY
|44
|18.92
|SoftBank
|78
|Pluralsight
|Farmington
|UT
|971
|15.60
|Insight
|79
|Segment
|San Francisco
|CA
|148
|18.40
|Y Combinator/Accel
|80
|Workable
|Boston
|MA
|189
|18.13
|83North/Greylock
|81
|Aircall
|Paris
|FRA
|64
|18.52
|Balderton Capital
|82
|Wave
|Toronto
|ON
|137
|18.10
|NAB/Social
|83
|Virtru
|Washington
|DC
|58
|18.37
|Bessemer
|84
|Accelo
|San Francisco
|CA
|45
|18.42
|Blackbird/Rothenberg
|85
|Mavenlink
|Irvine
|CA
|255
|17.51
|Goldman/Carrick
|86
|Nuxeo Platform
|Brooklyn
|NY
|112
|17.89
|Kennet/Goldman
|87
|Help Scout
|Boston
|MA
|59
|18.00
|Foundry Group
|88
|Elastic
|Mountain View
|CA
|503
|15.90
|Benchmark/Index/NEA
|89
|Wistia
|Somerville
|MA
|88
|17.33
|90
|Quantum Workplace
|Omaha
|NE
|47
|17.50
|91
|Docker
|San Francisco
|CA
|394
|16.22
|Y Combinator/Insight
|92
|Calabrio ONE
|Minneapolis
|MN
|312
|16.42
|BlueStream
|93
|BrandsEye
|Cape Town
|68
|17.24
|94
|maropost
|Toronto
|ON
|117
|17.00
|Elephant/Highland Europe
|95
|JumpCloud
|Boulder
|CO
|41
|17.14
|Foundry
|96
|Drift
|Boston
|MA
|76
|16.92
|97
|StackAdapt
|Toronto
|ON
|55
|17.02
|Plaza Ventures
|98
|Badger Maps
|San Francisco
|CA
|55
|17.02
|Interview
|99
|Twilio
|San Francisco
|CA
|881
|14.27
|Founders Circle/Bessemer
|100
|Coursera
|Mountain View
|CA
|730
|14.60
|EDB/NEA
|101
|ServiceNow
|Santa Clara
|CA
|5385
|7.38
|Sequoia/JMI
|Growth
|102
|FullContact
|Denver
|CO
|253
|16.06
|Foundry/Baird
|Growth
|103
|Exago
|Shelton
|CT
|42
|16.67
|104
|KeyedIn
|Minneapolis
|MN
|92
|16.46
|105
|Stripe
|San Francisco
|CA
|665
|14.46
|Y Combinator/Thrive
|106
|Taboola
|New York
|NY
|666
|14.43
|Pitango
|107
|Bluecore
|New York
|NY
|145
|16.00
|Georgian/FirstMark
|Interview
|108
|Yotpo
|New York City
|NY
|244
|15.64
|Bessemer/Marker
|109
|Duo Security
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|421
|15.03
|Redpoint/GV
|110
|Certify
|Portland
|ME
|132
|15.79
|111
|Insightly
|San Francisco
|CA
|118
|15.69
|Emergence/Cloud Apps
|112
|BrightEdge
|San Mateo
|CA
|365
|14.78
|IVP/Battery
|113
|Compas ATS
|San Francisco
|CA
|1653
|11.39
|114
|Castlight Health
|San Francisco
|CA
|548
|13.93
|Maverick/Venrock
|115
|Looker
|Santa Cruz
|CA
|306
|14.61
|Meritech/Kleiner
|116
|MailChimp
|Atlanta
|GA
|435
|14.17
|117
|Kimble PSA
|London
|UK
|53
|15.22
|Sussex Place
|118
|Udacity
|Mountain View
|CA
|1000
|12.49
|Bertelsmann/Andreessen Horowitz
|119
|Seismic
|San Diego
|CA
|189
|14.55
|GA/Jackson Square
|120
|DigitalOcean
|New York
|NY
|301
|14.02
|Trinity/Andreessen
|121
|Auction.com
|Irvine
|CA
|103
|14.44
|122
|CircleCI
|San Francisco
|CA
|87
|14.47
|Draper/Scale
|123
|PlanGrid
|San Francisco
|CA
|306
|13.75
|Tenaya/Sequoia
|124
|Justworks
|New York
|NY
|186
|14.11
|Redpoint/Bain
|125
|Datadog
|New York
|NY
|335
|13.56
|ICONIQ/OpenView
|Interview
|126
|CloudCherry
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|72
|14.29
|IDG/Vertez
|127
|ownCloud
|Nuremberg
|48
|14.29
|General Catalyst
|128
|Digimind Social
|Cambridge
|MA
|224
|13.71
|129
|GenieBelt
|Copenhagen
|DEN
|40
|14.29
|Solar
|130
|MediaBeacon
|Minneapolis
|MN
|40
|14.29
|131
|PandaDoc
|San Francisco
|CA
|123
|13.89
|Rembrandt/Altos
|132
|Datorama
|New York
|NY
|218
|13.54
|Lightspeed/Marker
|133
|Mimecast
|Moorgate
|UK
|992
|11.46
|Insight/Index
|134
|Mesosphere
|San Francisco
|CA
|246
|13.36
|Khosla/Andressen
|135
|Bombora
|New York
|NY
|49
|13.95
|136
|CARTO
|Brooklyn
|NY
|133
|13.68
|Accel/Earlybird
|137
|TeamSnap
|Boulder
|CO
|116
|13.73
|Access Venture
|138
|Salsify
|Boston
|MA
|159
|13.57
|Venrock/Matrix
|139
|Nexmo
|San Francisco
|CA
|257
|13.22
|Sorenson/Intel
|140
|Punchh
|92
|13.58
|Cervin/Green Span
|141
|BlackLine
|Woodland Hills
|CA
|654
|11.99
|Iconiq
|142
|Workday
|Pleasanton
|CA
|7451
|4.81
|Bezos Expeditions
|Interview
|143
|OpenSesame
|Portland
|OR
|68
|13.33
|Altos/Parttech
|144
|PicMonkey
|Seattle
|WA
|51
|13.33
|Spectrum Equity
|145
|ReviewTrackers
|Chicago
|IL
|60
|13.21
|American Family/CSA
|146
|BrightFunnel
|San Francisco
|CA
|43
|13.16
|Crosslink
|Interview
|147
|The Trade Desk
|Ventura
|CA
|542
|11.75
|Founder Collective
|148
|CallRail
|Atlanta
|GA
|87
|12.99
|Wain Kellum
|149
|Zapier
|Sunnyvale
|CA
|70
|12.90
|Y Combinator/Bessemer
|150